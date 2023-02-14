Ask Trooper Steve: What’s needed to obtain disabled plate for veterans?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “What do I need to take to the DMV for a disabled veteran license plate and is there a fee associated with it?”

He said when it comes to disabled placards, there are permanent and temporary ones.

“The permanent disability tag does not come with an associated fee. However, the temporary one does come with a $15 fee. Any person applying for a new permit or renewing or replacing their disabled parking permit must provide form HSMV 83146,” Trooper Steve said.

Drivers must also provide a certifying medical authority.

“This would include something from a physician, or a similarly license physician from another state, if the application is accompanied by documentation,” he said.

Click here to learn more about disabled parking permits for veterans.

