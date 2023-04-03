Bus passenger killed, 8 others injured in crash with tanker on US-98 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One bus passenger was killed and eight others were injured early Monday in a crash with a semi-tanker on U.S. Highway 98 in Polk County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The fatal wreck happened on U.S. Highway 98 east at Adams Road in Fort Meade.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there were 38 people on the grove worker transport bus.

Deputies said four bus passengers were taken as trauma alert patients to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, and four others who were taken to Sebring Hospital.

The tanker driver was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

As of 8:45 a.m., the road was closed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.