‘Stupid Motorist Law’ might be coming to this Florida county. Here’s what you need to know

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A “Stupid Motorist Law” adopted in Arizona could soon be coming to Volusia County.

The law authorizes a driver to be charged with the costs of an emergency response if they become stranded after maneuvering around barricades to enter a flooded street or highway.

Volusia County Council members discussed enacting the Arizona statute in March.

Currently, local governments throughout Florida have limited power “to enact traffic regulations, are preempted from assessing additional fines, fees, surcharges, or costs or enhanced fines for violations, and are prohibited from imposing most fees for first responder services under existing state statutes,” a memo from the county reads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Local governments are required by state law to levy additional costs or enhanced penalties if they violate ordinances that determine traffic regulations or emergency response services response.

If the county council chooses to further consider the law, there would be an adoption of an ordinance proclaiming the prohibition to take effect during declared states of emergency countywide, with a second-degree misdemeanor penalty for anyone who violates the emergency order set by state law.

Alternatively, Volusia County may seek a statutory change from the Legislature and apply the law and impose a monetary fine for violating it, at any time, the memo shows.

The Arizona statute states that a driver who travels onto a barricaded public street or highway during flooding is liable for a charge of no more than $2,000 to cover the emergency response services.

[READ FULL MEMO BELOW]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: