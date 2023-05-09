Can motorcyclists legally ‘split’ lanes in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Tuesday, “Can motorcyclists legally ‘split’ lanes?”

He said he’s been asked this question a few times, and has addressed it in different ways, depending on the context.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

But Trooper Steve said Florida is one of the few states that do not allow a motorcyclist to drive between two separate vehicles, splitting a travel lane.

In some states, however, they do allow it, as long as the motorcyclist doesn’t exceed the posted speed limit so that traffic can continue moving. While Trooper Steve said he understands this logic, he said it could be ruined by just a few.

“Here in our state, a motorcyclist who splits a travel lane is considered to have improperly passed a vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “Unless directed by a first responder, firefighter, EMT or police officer, a motorcyclist is to maintain their lane and to use a full lane in order to pass traffic.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: