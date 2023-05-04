Here are the rules for making a U-turn in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “When making a U-turn on a green arrow, do you have the right of way over someone turning on red?”

He said in a perfect world, you do because you have the green light.

“If the other person has the red, they have to yield right of way prior to entering into any intersection or anything like that. But you’ve also got to be situationally aware. Remember, in law enforcement and in traffic especially, it’s the totality of the situation that allows things to happen,” Trooper Steve said.

You’re good to go only if there’s no extra signage indicating a different right of way.

“You have to also realize when you’re making that U-turn, you don’t know if that other traffic has a red or has maybe a green right turn. There could be other signage out there that says U-turn yield to right turn from that other intersection there,” he said.

And if there’s no other signage, you have the right of way and the person making a right turn from red has to yield before making the right turn into the most right traveling lane.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

