Pedestrian struck, killed on John Young Parkway near Kissimmee

Road closed between Pleasant Hill Road and Hacienda Circle

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday on John Young Parkway near Kissimmee, according to police.

The fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes near Hacienda Circle.

Kissimmee police said the road will be closed from Pleasant Hill Road to Hacienda Circle for the next several hours.

Details of the crash, including information about the victim, have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

