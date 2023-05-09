Pedestrian struck, killed on John Young Parkway near Kissimmee

Pedestrian struck and killed on John Young Parkway near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday on John Young Parkway near Kissimmee, according to police.

The fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes near Hacienda Circle.

Kissimmee police said the road will be closed from Pleasant Hill Road to Hacienda Circle for the next several hours.

** MAJOR CRASH ** #Osceola

NB John Young Pkwy x Hacienda Cir

- ALL NB lanes of John Young CLOSED at Pleasant Hill.

- This will cause major delays for #Poinciana/#Kissimmee pic.twitter.com/CilHPDghw4 — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) May 9, 2023

Details of the crash, including information about the victim, have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

