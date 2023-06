MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 200 near SW 80th Avenue in Ocala.

Both directions of Highway 200 are shut down.

Details about the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

