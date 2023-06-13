Not again! Same overpass struck by truck on I-75 in Marion County

Dump truck slams into overpass on I-75 in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – For the second time in weeks, the same overpass was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Marion County, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook early Tuesday that a dump truck struck the 66th Street overpass on I-75.

The interstate is open for now, but northbound drivers should expect delays, according to officials.

“As we learned the last time this happened, officials may have to temporarily close down traffic on I-75 to inspect (or) repair any damage,” the Facebook post stated. “We will bring you updates as they are made available.”

Video from the scene shows a rig stopped directly under the overpass, with its dump truck bed vertical and lodged between the bridge and the road.

No other details have been released.