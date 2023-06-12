This Central Florida county is the most dangerous to drive in

A Seminole County crash resulted in multiple injuries on Friday, according to the fire department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seminole County has taken first place as the most dangerous place to drive in Florida.

In a study conducted by the Schiller Kessler Group, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data was measured to come up with the numbers. The data was gathered using crashes that occur for every 10,000 people in each county.

Seminole County sits atop the list with 2,369 crashes from January 2023 to May 2023, resulting in 22 fatalities. That equates to 199 crashes per 10,000 residents.

Hamilton County was second on the list, with 104 crashes for every 10,000 residents. The county has experienced a total of 137 crashes from the beginning of the year to May, with one fatality.

Duval County was third, with a total of 9,051 crashes, or 89 crashes per 10,000 residents. Duval has experienced 65 fatalities this year.

In fourth and fifth place are Miami-Dade County and Madison County. Miami-Dade had 23,245 total crashes, or 87 per 10,000 residents and149 deaths (the highest death toll of this list), while Madison had 156 crashes per 10,000 residents and six deaths.

“There has already been a 13% increase in motor vehicle incidents compared to last year,” said a spokesperson for the Schiller Kessler group.

