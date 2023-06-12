WATCH: Bodycam shows on-duty Orlando officer drive off after deputy pulls him over

An Orlando police officer has been relieved of duty after video showed him being pulled over for speeding in Seminole County and leaving a traffic stop.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows Officer Alexander Shaouni was arrested last week for the incident on June 6 along Florida Avenue, east of State Road 434 north of Oviedo.

A deputy said he saw a marked Orlando Police Department SUV driving at least 80 mph in a 45 mph zone along Florida Avenue near Hammock Street, with no lights or sirens activated.

The deputy had to speed to catch up to the SUV in the area of Florida Avenue and DeLeon Street. The deputy said they put on their lights and sirens but the OPD vehicle did not pull over. The deputy had to pull their vehicle in front of the SUV to make it clear the OPD SUV needed to stop.

Body camera video shows the deputy get out of their vehicle and meet with Shaouni, who got out of his vehicle. Shaouni, who was in a uniform with his name on it, said he was going to work. When the deputy asked what type of call, Shaouni said, “Look how I am dressed, what do you think?”

The deputy said Shaouni refused to present his driver’s license to the deputy, then got back in his SUV and drove off.

The Orlando Police Department told News 6 Monday that Shaouni was relieved of duty pending sheriff’s office and OPD internal investigations.

In the meantime, Shaouni is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

