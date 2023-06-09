WATCH LIVE: Family of woman shot, killed in Marion County speaks after suspect’s bond hearing

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A judge set bond Friday morning for an Ocala woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor last week.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike Owens, 35. Owens was shot Friday, moments after going to the apartment of Lorincz, who had yelled at Owens’ children as they played in a nearby lot, according to authorities.

The judge set Lorincz’s bond at $150,000 for the manslaughter charge and $1,000 for each of the remaining charges, for a total of $154,000.

Prosecutors initially asked the judge for a $200,000 bond, while the defense asked for a $17,000 bond.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that they planned to file a pre-trial detention motion in the case, however, they said they are no longer planning to file after reviewing the case.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Owens, 35, was shot on Friday moments after going to Lorincz’s apartment, who had yelled at Owens’ children as they played in a nearby lot. He also said Lorincz had thrown a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

When interviewed, Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm. Lorincz also claimed that Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her. Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law, a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

A neighbor who helped Owens’ children the night of the shooting said Lorencz often antagonized children in the neighborhood, including her own. The neighbor said Lorencz would use racial slurs and other insults against the children.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the neighborhood a dozen times as part of an “ongoing neighborhood feud” between Owens and Lorincz.

