CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car flies into 2 homes, killing driver

ST. LOUIS – A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went airborne and slammed into two homes in Missouri, and the wild scene was caught on camera.

Police said the it appeared that the driver was speeding when the car veered off the road, hit an embankment and went into the air.

The vehicle struck two Lemay homes, significantly damaging one of them.

“I heard an explosion and I came out and saw debris had flown on both neighbor’s yard over there and the car was in the driveway up on its front fender,” a witness said.

The driver died at the scene.

There were people inside both homes, but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: