2 Winter Park men injured in crash

Crash happened near intersection of Aloma Avenue, Oak Reserve Lane

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men in their 70s were injured in an Orange County crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. near the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Oak Reserve Lane.

According to a crash report, an SUV being driven by a 74-year-old Winter Park man, was traveling westbound on Aloma Avenue, approaching Oak Reserve Lane, in the left turn lane.

At the same time, a pickup truck, being driven by a 78-year-old Winter Park man, was traveling eastbound on Aloma Avenue, approaching Oak Reserve Lane in the outside lane.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Oak Reserve Lane and failed to yield to the driver of the pickup truck. As a result, the right side of the SUV collided with the front of the pickup truck.

According to the report, the SUV overturned and the driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said the roadblock that was in place has now been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

