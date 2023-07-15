87º

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on Florida Turnpike in Lake County

Crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 275 in Clermont

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:43 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 275 in Clermont.

According to a preliminary crash report, all three vehicles were traveling southbound on the Turnpike in the inside lane.

Troopers said the first two vehicles stopped for traffic ahead, but a third – a Hyundai Sonata – failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a GMC Terrain SUV.

The impact pushed the Terrain forward, causing the vehicle’s front left to sideswipe a Chrysler Pacifica minivan, according to the FHP.

The Sonata then continued forward and struck the rear of the minivan, troopers said.

According to the report, all three drivers were not transported and remained on the scene.

The roadblock in the area has been cleared, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

