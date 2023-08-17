Trooper Steve sees if bicyclists and drivers get along in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – We recently got this great question to be demonstrated “On Patrol.”

Kristine asks, “When you’re making a right turn and a bicyclist is using the bike lane and going straight, who has the right of way?”

We have bike lanes throughout Central Florida. Every county has them in some different location, but every time I am out, I have seen either a bicyclist or a driver violate someone’s right of way.

Today on “Trooper Steve On Patrol,” we talked about how to negotiate turns through a bike lane and what the responsibilities of both operators are.

For one thing, a travel lane is a travel lane no matter who’s in it.

“You’re traveling, you want to make a right; if there is a bicycle in that traveling lane, do you have to yield to them? Meaning, do you have to wait for them to clear the lane before you make the right, or do they have to stop?” I said during the livestream. “You have to stop. You would be the one required to stop before them.”

