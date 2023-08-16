Trooper Steve monitors speed in Orlando school zone

ORLANDO, Fla. – Obeying the instructions in a school zone is critical to the safety of not only pedestrians in the area but drivers as well.

There is a combination of things that take effect within a school zone. We’ve covered the law enforcement side and the perspective from a school crossing guard.

Today, I’m going to be monitoring your speed in an active school zone. I’ll be sitting outside College Park Middle School along Maury Road in the city limits of Orlando.

In reality, I hope we see everyone doing at or below the speed limit while it is reduced during school hours.

Join me today on Trooper Steve On Patrol, and we will check it out.

