DeBary woman killed in crash off I-4 exit ramp in Deltona, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old DeBary woman was killed late Friday when her vehicle left an Interstate 4 exit ramp in Deltona and crashed into trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the eastbound exit ramp to Debary Avenue, located at mile marker 108, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman failed to negotiate the ramp’s right-hand curve and the Mercedes-Benz she was driving traveled off the roadway to the left.

The car struck two trees and overturned onto its right side, the report states. Troopers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unknown whether the woman was wearing a seat belt in the crash, according to the report.

FHP is still investigating.

