Rockledge man killed in Brevard County crash into ditch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Rockledge man was killed in a crash early Friday when his pickup hit a curb and fence before later going into a ditch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Viera Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, around 12:40 a.m.

According to a crash report, the man’s pickup hit a curb and fence before he was ejected. The truck continued traveling until it crashed into a water-filled ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: