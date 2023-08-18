83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

Rockledge man killed in Brevard County crash into ditch

Crash happened on Viera Boulevard and I-95

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Rockledge man was killed in a crash early Friday when his pickup hit a curb and fence before later going into a ditch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Viera Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, around 12:40 a.m.

According to a crash report, the man’s pickup hit a curb and fence before he was ejected. The truck continued traveling until it crashed into a water-filled ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email