Road signs and painted stop bars: Where do I stop?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Tuesday was asked, “What if a stop sign is replaced with a yield sign? What would a driver be required to do in the situation and where do you stop if there’s no stop bar?”

Trooper Steve said it’s important to pay attention to any changes.

“I can tell you this much, if the sign is replaced with a different sign, then you should be following new instructions,” he said. “This would also be very important if it was presented in the opposite manner. If a yield sign became a stop sign, obviously, they want you to make a complete stop.”

Whenever street signs are changed, put in or taken away, a traffic study was completed beforehand.

“Following new instructions would be required if a new sign has been placed there,” he said. “If there is no painted line on the ground for the traffic sign, then a driver would be required to approach with extreme caution.”

Whether it was a stop sign or a yield sign, a driver would be required to conduct said action at that sign, meaning, if it was a required stop, a driver would be required to stop the front of the vehicle at that sign.

If a yield sign was present, and there was no indication on the ground where to yield, a driver would not just want to proceed through and yield wherever they decided. The yield sign is placed at that location for a threat, possibly beyond.

