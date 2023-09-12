Woman killed after being ejected from golf cart in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Ocala woman was killed after she was ejected from the golf cart she was driving after it struck another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near SW 79 Terrace Road and SW 87 Loop in the Indigo East subdivision in Marion County around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a crash report, the woman was driving the golf cart east on SW 87 Loop at the same time a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling south on SW 79 Terrace Road, passing the intersection of SW 87 Loop.

Troopers said the golf cart traveled through a stop sign and into the path of the pickup truck that was being driven by a 39-year-old Summerfield man. As a result, the golf cart struck the right side of the truck.

The collision caused the woman to be ejected from the golf cart and onto the road where the pickup truck’s trailer struck her. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

