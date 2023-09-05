62-year-old accused of raping multiplechildren in Marion County; other victims possible

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old man accused of raping multiple children has been arrested in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Anthony Outar on multiple charges, including sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, tampering with a witness and human trafficking for commercial sexual activity.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a girl reported in early August being raped by Outar when he took her to an abandoned house. The victim told deputies Outar gave her $100 and a phone charger and told her not to tell anyone what happened, according to a release.

During the investigation, detectives learned there were three other victims who were raped by Outar, the sheriff’s office said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Each victim made similar disclosures about Outar sexually battering and molesting them on multiple occasions. They described incidents that would occur in his vehicle, an abandoned home, and other places where he had an opportunity to be alone with them,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office said Outar bought items for the victims several times to keep them from talking about the abuse and threatened one victim by saying a gang member “would shoot up her house and come after her if she said anything,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office believes there could be other victims and anyone who may have been victimized is asked to call Detective Caitlin Hartigan at 352-368-3535.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: