Trooper Steve talks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol was a tease to an event taking place later on this morning at 10:30 a.m.

In light of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the city of Orlando is hosting a remembrance ceremony.

I was live outside of the Dr. Phillips Center, where we chatted about the importance of remembering our POWs and MIAs, and about understanding what it takes to bring them home and keep their memories alive.

