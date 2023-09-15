83º
Trooper Steve talks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Steve Montiero

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol was a tease to an event taking place later on this morning at 10:30 a.m.

In light of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the city of Orlando is hosting a remembrance ceremony.

I was live outside of the Dr. Phillips Center, where we chatted about the importance of remembering our POWs and MIAs, and about understanding what it takes to bring them home and keep their memories alive.

Check back later for a video of our talk at the top of this story, as well as some coverage of the event itself!

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

