Marion County sheriff’s cruiser strikes, kills bicyclist, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville man riding his bicycle was killed early Wednesday when he was hit by a marked Marion County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on SW Highway 200 near SW 80th Avenue.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was riding east on S.R. 200 in the right lane when the deputy was approaching from behind. The front of the deputy’s vehicle hit the back of the bicycle, the FHP said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, the crash report stated.

The 22-year-old Ocala man driving the cruiser was not hurt, the FHP said. His role with the sheriff’s office was not immediately known.

Troopers said the area was dark because there were no street lights. In addition, the FHP said the bicyclist was not wearing any reflective clothing and his bike did not have any lights.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and has been placed on administrative leave.

No other details have been made available.

