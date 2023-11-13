37-year old man killed in Melbourne after vehicle strikes sign, utility pole

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was killed Sunday night in Melbourne when his pickup truck struck a sign and a utility pole, according to police.

Melbourne police said that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of 438 North Harbor City Blvd., just south of Babcock Street and North Harbor City Boulevard in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

According to a crash report, a Dodge pickup driven by Terrell Patterson failed to navigate a curve while traveling north on North Harbor City Boulevard.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police said the pickup veered off the road and struck a sign and a utility pole on the east shoulder of the road.

Officers said that Patterson was the only person in the pickup and he “sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries as a result of the crash.”

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: