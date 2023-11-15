What the Honk: Florida drivers, please stop getting footloose!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We have seen some weird stuff in the news lately, so we really have to start putting safety behind the wheel, until then, there will be plenty of honks.

Like this one (see below).

What the Honk (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crystal sent me this and although at first sight, gross. All I could think about are the injuries. Any type of a crash takes place and things will be devastating. We have to stop doing this.

This license plate tag cover above was on a driver safety/education vehicle.

What you’re looking at is a clear-covered license plate with a magnifying center. This prevents cameras from observing a license plate.

Ironic that this is on a vehicle teaching other drivers, don’t ya’ think?

This is why this segment was made (watch video above). Check out the red truck. It enters a no-passing zone and approaches oncoming traffic. Not only was this illegal, but extremely dangerous entering that zone that divides traffic.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

