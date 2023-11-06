60º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

It’s not illegal, but it’s quite impressive of a Prius

Trooper Steve discerns the improper from the inconsiderate.

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: What The Honk, Traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. – From one season to another, the honks will be themed for sure.

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK, look, this isn’t OK whether it’s a police car or like this, a security vehicle.

The only time this would be OK would be a emergency response by government emergency personnel. Yes, I understand companies get hired to protect property, but this is a quick way to lose the contract.

What the Honk (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK, nothing illegal here but I am just a little taken aback. Maybe a little impressed.

Honks don’t always need to be illegal, just jaw-dropping. Prius is a serious trooper here pulling this watercraft. I’ll never forget my first time pulling over a Prius, was something to remember.

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Jeeps and their lights.

Now, I have a Jeep in my family so Jeep lovers chill for a second. The Mrs. has a Jeep and loves her Jeep accessories like the rest of you, but this is a not allowed. Car show or private property, fine. But out on the road, absolutely not.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email