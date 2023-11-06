It’s not illegal, but it’s quite impressive of a Prius

ORLANDO, Fla. – From one season to another, the honks will be themed for sure.

OK, look, this isn’t OK whether it’s a police car or like this, a security vehicle.

The only time this would be OK would be a emergency response by government emergency personnel. Yes, I understand companies get hired to protect property, but this is a quick way to lose the contract.

OK, nothing illegal here but I am just a little taken aback. Maybe a little impressed.

Honks don’t always need to be illegal, just jaw-dropping. Prius is a serious trooper here pulling this watercraft. I’ll never forget my first time pulling over a Prius, was something to remember.

Jeeps and their lights.

Now, I have a Jeep in my family so Jeep lovers chill for a second. The Mrs. has a Jeep and loves her Jeep accessories like the rest of you, but this is a not allowed. Car show or private property, fine. But out on the road, absolutely not.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com