What the Honk: Wheel-less in Orlando

Although our honks can be entertaining, we have to remember there’s an educational purpose behind this, so let’s try to learn a thing or two.

Helping is good. Stopping in the face of oncoming traffic is not very good. It's bad, actually. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I’m all about being a good citizen and helping each other out, especially on our roadways, but you can’t be an obstruction to help remove an obstruction, even more so when you’re just a regular car.

Altima parked in the wrong direction to help is a recipe for disaster.

Look closer. See all the wheels? Me neither. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is a first for me and absolutely terrifying. Fully-loaded trailer on a wet I-4.

Take a breath and look closer. That trailer is missing a wheel and not looking very stable. Pretty scary stuff.

Having a useless rear-view mirror is the least of this driver's issues. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I don’t know where this driver is headed, but they may arrive with a few less items. This Mazda is packed to the brim with what appears to be household items.

With that tail up, I think the road rangers are going to have some work on their hands.

