What the Honk: Please think a little bit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being out of the studio means I can partake in the honks, but so can the ladies, it seems.

Candace Campos sent me this one and I can tell you right now, not the place I want to be. With stopped traffic ahead, this is a “What if” moment.

Not only can you get a ticket for stopping on the tracks, but this is just so dangerous.

I recorded this one the other day in the I-4 Express lanes.

Saw the motorcycle coming up from behind, so I activated the camera. He split lanes between me and another vehicle and just kept on going. It’s unfortunate, but he gives everybody on two wheels a bad rap.

And with this one, although I’m not surprised because it’s the attraction area, this is still a cause of so many crashes.

Thanks for making the complete stop, but crossing all lanes of traffic is really not the way to do this. Inconvenient, yes, but a few left turns would’ve got you on your way properly.

