What the Honk: Car placement 101

ORLANDO, Fla. – Car placement is the theme of today’s episode.

Depending on what signs are posted, this driver could be towed. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A former intern here at News 6 sent me this and I couldn’t be prouder. A little brazen, being this close to the front of the store and not hiding a thing.

Obviously not a proper parking job and, if signs are posted, this driver could be towed.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

You could be glad they're parked, imagine how they must drive. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Round two of, “I park where I want.”

For me, the hardest part of this is knowing a driver at some point got out of this vehicle, looked at it and thought it was completely OK, or worse, simply didn’t care. If they park like this, I can only imagine how they drive.

This guy might be related to the last one. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This driver and the other car might be related. Northbound Poinciana Boulevard is a mess and drivers tend to be a little aggressive through the construction zone and with their lane changes.

This driver stopped between both lanes while changing lanes. Got to remember: If you can’t complete your traffic maneuver, don’t do it.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at ClickOrlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: