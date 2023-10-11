What The Honk: Some things you can’t make up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being a HONK is something we should all avoid doing, even if you have a shot of showing up here.

What in the actual HONK is going on here. Looking at this gives me a headache. Pickup truck with no rear bumper, no trailer hitch… but towing trailer fully attached by … tow straps!! No, no and no. Illegal, dangerous and just careless.

Pretty scary.

Enjoying the weather, their convertible and even their motorcycle all at the same time.

Let’s talk legality: no issue here.

They may have some interior damage after transport, but that’s on them. Oh, and yes, I do take issue with the license plate cover. That might get you stopped faster.

I can promise you there is no discount for collecting this stuff. I am talking vehicle registration stickers.

Why is this even a thing? Where did you even get the idea that you want to do this. There is even an indent in the upper right corner of the plate for your sticker! Like I am glad you have had a good plate since 2021, but no one cares.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.