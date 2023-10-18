What The Honk: A little tape should do the trick

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everything we do in the traffic department has a purpose. Honks may be funny, but the endgame here is to make them all go away.

Be not like these golf cart drivers. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Golf carts are a recent topic, heck we even did a patrol on them. This is not golf cart parking and a vehicle with an actual disabled placard would have the right to this parking space.

There is even a sign indicating the fine. Then, that other one is in the loading zone. Not a fan…

Do they make eyepatches for cars? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

We all will have a moment where something is wrong with our car. That doesn’t mean someone won’t take a picture of it and send it to me.

Now, I am not sure how serious the tape is or if it’s just to be funny. Either way, a little scary with an unsecure hood and a missing headlight, might need that.

So much for crossing double yellow lines, how about riding them? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

That’s the smallest travel lane I have ever seen.

Obviously, I am joking and drawing your attention to the double yellow lines. Yeah, that would be a no passing zone and designated as a travel lane separator. It’s actions like this that lead to road rage, crashes and tickets.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

