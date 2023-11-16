Are trucks with high front bumpers, low rear illegal in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Are the trucks with high front bumpers and low rear of the truck illegal? The headlights are blinding.”

He said in the last year, the ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification has made its round throughout Central Florida.

“It’s where an individual modifies their truck with a lowered rear and a raised front end. Some beaches have created ordinances that restrict this modification on the vehicle. But there are specific Florida laws that do govern the height of vehicles and placement of their headlights,” he said.

The viewer indicated that this modification does create a blinding effect while driving for other drivers.

“Florida law states that a vehicle’s headlights shall be no lower than 24 inches and no higher than 54 inches. A violation of this would be a non-moving violation, punishable by a traffic citation,” Trooper Steve said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: