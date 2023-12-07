Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian trying to cross Colonial Drive in Orlando was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to police.

The fatal crash happened Thursday morning in the 3300 block of West Colonial Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, Orlando police said. The name and age of the victim have not been released.

No information was provided about the driver or car that struck the pedestrian.

Westbound lanes of Colonial were shut down at John Young Parkway but have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

