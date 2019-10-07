Traffic

Cement truck overturns, traps driver, closes ramp to Turnpike

Orange County Fire Rescue, FHP respond to crash near SR 50

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A cement truck overturns on the Florida Turnpike.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cement truck overturned Monday afternoon, forcing officials to close the ramp from State Road 50 to the Florida Turnpike.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp is closed while crews clean up the spill.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your report]

No other details have been released.

Earlier Monday, a man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in the same area.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.