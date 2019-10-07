Cement truck overturns, traps driver, closes ramp to Turnpike

A cement truck overturns on the Florida Turnpike.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cement truck overturned Monday afternoon, forcing officials to close the ramp from State Road 50 to the Florida Turnpike.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp is closed while crews clean up the spill.

No other details have been released.

Overturned Dump Truck- Entrance ramp from SR 50 to southbound Florida Turnpike. The ramp is shut down for cleanup. Driver received minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/oTCgXAvk2m — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 7, 2019

#TrafficAlert crash with injuries: Southbound on ramp to @fl511_turnpike from Colonial Drive/overturned cement mixer, driver was trapped, now being transported @orlandohealth Regional Medical Center. Monitor radio and on @pulsepoint. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/TcY0955sY1 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 7, 2019

Earlier Monday, a man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in the same area.

