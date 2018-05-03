Crash slows Beachline near Orange-Brevard county line

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash prompting a large law enforcement presence forced officials to close the Beachline early Thursday near the Orange-Brevard county line.

The crash was reported early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County.

S.R. 528 west was closed at State Road 407, but one lane was later reopened.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Details about the crash are not known, but video from Sky 6 shows deputies from Orange and Brevard counties at the scene.

*BREAKING*#Crash

WB SR-528 1mile west of St Johns River

SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/qXDrnwocho — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) May 3, 2018

OCFR currently on-scene with @OrangeCoSheriff for trauma alert on 528W near Brevard Co. LZ for air-care being set-up for transport. Please anticipate delays in area. @BCFRpio @FhpOrlando — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 3, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.