Crash slows Beachline near Orange-Brevard county line

SR 528 west backed up at SR 407

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash prompting a large law enforcement presence forced officials to close the Beachline early Thursday near the Orange-Brevard county line.

The crash was reported early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County.

S.R. 528 west was closed at State Road 407, but one lane was later reopened.

Details about the crash are not known, but video from Sky 6 shows deputies from Orange and Brevard counties at the scene.

