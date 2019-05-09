Driver steals sheriff's SUV, tries to pull over cars, leading to crash into home

COCOA, Fla. - A person driving a stolen Orange County sheriff's vehicle attempted to pull over drivers early Thursday in Brevard County, resulting in a crash into a home, officials said.

Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said officers received reports of an Orange County patrol vehicle, a marked white SUV that had its lights activated, chasing a car. The car being chased, a black Cadillac reported stolen in West Palm Beach, crashed into a home on Greenwood Way at Japonica Lane, Martinez said.

"I don't know if they knew there was a curve, but they kept going straight, hit the curb and hit the house," a witness said. "I guess they hopped out the car and went running."

As officers investigated the crash scene, another officer saw the Orange County patrol SUV attempting to pull over other drivers, police said. Several parked cars were struck during the incident, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the stolen patrol vehicle fled from Cocoa officers and was later recovered abandoned behind the Save-A-Lot Plaza on Dixon Boulevard.

Orange County deputies have recovered the vehicle and are working with Rockledge police to investigate the theft.

"There were no weapons, credentials or laptop inside the vehicle at the time of the theft," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. "The vehicle is not equipped with a dash cam."

Cocoa police are investigating the crash and the reports of impersonating a police officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

