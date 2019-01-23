Drunken driver killed man in Cocoa hit-and-run, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A man was arrested in Cocoa early Wednesday on suspicion of striking and killing another man while driving drunk, police said.

Jacqueice Witcher, 33, was arrested on a charge of DUI in connection with the crash, which was reported around 12:15 a.m. on State Road 520 near Varr Avenue.

Cocoa police said a patrol officer found the bumper of a black vehicle in the eastbound lanes of S.R. 520, and a witness discovered the body of man nearby. His name has not been released.

About 30 minutes later, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2014 black Honda Accord near U.S. 1 and State Road 405, according to police. The vehicle had front-end damage and was missing its front bumper, police said.

Jacqueice Witcher. Booking photo from 2016.

The driver, identified as Witcher, was arrested and taken to jail.

S.R. 520 was closed from Varr Avenue to Fiske Boulevard, but the road was later reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

Male pedestrian struck & killed SR 520 in Cocoa. Driver behind bars. Live this morning with latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/UaIa1u1MjP — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 23, 2019

