Eastbound SR 528 shut down for crash, fuel spill in Merritt Island

A dump truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash Monday Oct. 28, 2019 on SR 528 in Merritt Island.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Part of eastbound SR 528 were shut down Monday morning due a crash and a fuel spill, according to officials.

A diesel dump truck and a gravel tractor-trailer carrying gravel were involved in a crash near mile marker 47 in Merritt Island.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

One person was injured in the crash and life-flighted to the hospital. The patient's condition is unknown.

