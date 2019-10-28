Eastbound SR 528 shut down for crash, fuel spill in Merritt Island

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Part of eastbound SR 528 were shut down Monday morning due a crash and a fuel spill, according to officials.
A diesel dump truck and a gravel tractor-trailer carrying gravel were involved in a crash near mile marker 47 in Merritt Island.
Drivers should take an alternate route.
[LIVE UPDATES: Central Florida traffic map]
One person was injured in the crash and life-flighted to the hospital. The patient's condition is unknown.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.