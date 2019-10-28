Hazmat responds to dump truck crash on SR 524 in Brevard

A dump truck overturned on SR 524 in Cocoa on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Image: FHP)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A dump truck overturned on State Road 524 in Cocoa Monday morning causing a diesel leak, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the truck was carrying dirt when it overturned at 7:58 a.m. at Adamson Road.

Hazmat crews responded to the crash for a diesel leak, according to Fire Rescue.

Adamson Road was closed for the cleanup. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

The crash was the second involving a dump truck Monday in Brevard County during the morning commute. Another crash happened on State Road 528 in Merritt Island shutting down the Beachline.

Traffic Alert: Adamson Road closed at SR 524, due to overturned dump truck. Minor fuel spill and dirt spilled on roadway. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/M4RGVkqH9i — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 28, 2019

