Family returning from Fla. vacation killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

Fatal wreck comes days after 7 people killed near Gainesville

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Authorities in Kentucky say five family members from Michigan headed home from vacation were among six people killed in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 75.

Lexington police said in a statement that a southbound pickup truck being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family's sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The statement says the SUV caught fire. All five occupants died, along with the pickup's driver.

The Fayette County coroner's office said the family, from Northville, Michigan, was returning from a vacation in Florida.

A coroner's statement identified them as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.

The pickup's driver was identified as Joey Lee Bailey, 41, of Georgetown.

The fatal crash comes days after seven people were killed in a fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville.

