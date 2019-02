ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning in Orlando.

The fatal wreck was reported on Silver Star Road near John Young Parkway.

Officials have not released details about the crash.

Silver Star Road, east of John Young Parkway, is closed in both directions. Drivers can use Shader Road or Princeton as an alternate route.

