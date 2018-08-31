FHP: Teen critical after street race leads to crashes into school bus, house

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 19-year-old was critically injured in an apparent street race that ended with one vehicle underneath an Orange County school bus and another crashed into a house, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened at 10:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pine Hills Road and Liming Avenue in Pine Hills.

According to the FHP, Deshawn Pinney, of Orlando, was driving a 1997 Honda and Riaz Zaman, 19, of Orlando, was driving a 2002 Acura south on Pine Hills Road. Witnesses said they were racing, according to troopers.

The school bus made a left turn out of the school bus depot when Pinney's car struck the left side of the bus and ended up partially under it, the FHP said. No students were aboard the bus.

Pinney was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, troopers said.

The FHP said Zaman swerved to avoid the bus, traveled across the northbound lanes of the road and crashed into an unoccupied house, leaving a hole in the side of the home.

Zaman was not injured. He was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and was released from jail after posting bond. He did not answer any questions as he left the jail.

Charges are pending against Pinney.

The bus driver, a 26-year-old Orlando man, was not hurt.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP said.

