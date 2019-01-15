Good Samaritan's vehicle stolen after stopping to help crash victims on I-95

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A good Samaritan's vehicle was stolen Monday night on Interstate 95 near the Volusia-Flagler county line after a driver stopped to help crash victims, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck rear-ended a minivan on I-95 and another driver pulled over to help.

The driver of the pickup then got into the good Samaritan's vehicle and took off, officials said.

Troopers said they believe the driver of the stolen car was stopped near Port Orange, but no other details have been released.

The suspected car thief faces several charges.



