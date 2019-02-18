Man lying in Orange County road run over, killed by car he exited, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old Orlando man sitting or lying in an Orange County road was run over and killed by a car he had exited a short time earlier, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Kevin Singh died in the crash, which was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday on Willowwood Street at Providence Circle, according to the FHP.

Troopers said Singh got out of a 2017 Kia driven by a 21-year-old Orlando woman who was traveling south on Willowwood Street.

The driver continued south before heading back to the area where Singh exited the car and she ran over him, the FHP said.

Singh was taken to Health Central, where he died, according to the FHP.

Troopers said it's not known why Singh was sitting or lying in the road.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol; results are pending for Singh, according to an FHP report.

The crash remains under investigation.

