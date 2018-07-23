Man wanted in connection with deadly June hit-and-run crash turns himself in

COCOA, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a 49-year-old man dead last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Daniel Strickland, 43, of Mims, was arrested Monday after turning himself in to authorities in connection with the June 27 crash that killed Jorge Arias.

According to the Highway Patrol, Arias was riding his bicycle on Colonial Drive in Orlando around 6:30 a.m. when he was fatally hit by the 2007 Honda SUV Strickland was driving.

His body was found hours later in a watery ditch. He was wearing a reflective vest and had lights on the back of his bike.

After obtaining surveillance video from the area where the crash took place and tips from the public through the anonymous Crimeline number, investigators found the SUV at a home in Cocoa, troopers said.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said Strickland turned himself in Monday at the FHP station in Cocoa and was arrested.

Strickland is facing charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving a death and driving while his license is suspended, troopers said. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.

