This Disney Halloween party sounds way too good to pass up

Anyone up for celebrating Halloween, Christmas-style?

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,”-style, that is?

Because we’ve got quite the event to fill you in on: Oogie Boogie Bash, which is described on Disney’s website as “new howliday spellebration, on select nights Sept. 17 to Oct. 31.”

The only bad news is, you will have to book a plane ticket to California, because this is being held at Disneyland, near Los Angeles. And that’s quite a hike.

But we should keep chatting about the party anyway, because this is truly next-level.

So, the event is hosted by Oogie Boogie, of the 1993 Tim Burton movie, along with some other choice Disney villains. It’s a separately ticketed, after-hours event. Twenty exciting nights are on the table to choose from -- and Disney warns, this is expected to sell out fast.

There’s also an event called “Villainous!” which is an all-new World of Color show on Paradise Bay. It’s a nighttime spectacular exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash.

Mickey’s Trick & Treat is another event within the event. Trick-or-treaters can expect to laugh, dance, enjoy a spooky-but-fun story and take home something delicious.

DescenDANCE, a Frightfully Fun Parade, the list goes on. You name it, Disney’s got it.

Children and adults are encouraged to show up in costume.

Tickets start at $110 per person, but some are priced a little higher, depending on the night. A few days, including Oct. 31, already appeared to be sold out.

Other websites, including Delish and Cosmopolitan, are reporting that you can buy drinks too -- yes, we mean the adult kind -- if you’re of age, of course. Apparently, that isn’t the norm at Disneyland.

You packing a bag, or what?

Learn more or buy tickets by clicking or tapping here.

[ READ NEXT: Disney launches new vacation package to help families | This store's new 'Nightmare Before Christmas' line is to die for | Rihanna, Ariana, Emilia Clarke among celebs reimagined as Disney princesses ]

Graham Media Group 2019