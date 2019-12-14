Severe weather threat over: Here’s what to expect for rest of weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will increase through the rest of the morning behind a cold front responsible for sparking severe weather earlier Saturday morning.

Temperatures with sunshine top out in the mid- to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. With a light breeze, the 60s return for the evening before temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

Sunshine dominates Sunday and the unseasonably warm temperatures return Monday and Tuesday before a huge drop in the temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase again Tuesday evening ahead of that front.