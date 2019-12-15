After stormy start to the weekend, Orlando-area weather conditions calm down

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very stormy start to the day complete with a tornado, everything has settled down and will remain that way -- at least, for a few days, meteorologist Samara Cokinos said Saturday.

High pressure will continue to strengthen, which keeps the atmosphere stable and moisture to a minimum.

The lack of moisture means clear skies overhead, and we’re rain free.

This, in addition to a cool west to northwest breeze, will send temperatures into the upper 40s over the northern counties, Cokinos said.

Central and southern zones will range from 50 to 55 degrees. Fog will be possible over northern zones, including NW Volusia and portions of Lake, Sumter, Marion, and Flagler counties. It will likely last through the early morning hours Sunday.

Sunday starts off chilly, but then shapes up nicely.

There will be plenty of sunshine and blue sky to go around.

Highs return to the mid 70s.

By Monday, we’re back in the low 80s with rain chances picking up Tuesday with the next approaching cold front.