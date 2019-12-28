70ºF

65 below! Brutal cold settles into Alaska

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla- – The coldest air since 2012 is invading the The Last Frontier. Friday was the coldest morning of a string of extremely cold days to affect the state. The town of Manley Hot Springs fell to a bone-chilling -65 degrees.

Believe it or not, 65 below doesn’t even come close to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Alaska. A temperature of -80 degrees was observed in Prospect Creek Camp, AK on January 23, 1971. That record is also the coldest for the U.S. For perspective, Florida’s coldest temperature is -2 degrees, observed in 1899 in Tallahassee.

Typically, when Alaska is brutally cold, the eastern-half of the U.S. is enjoying mild weather, which is certainly the case this time around.

When there is a dip in the jetsream over Alaska or western Canada, a ridge in the eastern U.S. allows warm air to build. The opposite happens as when Florida is shivering. The jetstream is a ribbon of fast-moving air and resides where jet aircraft fly. It is the dividing line between warm and cold air.

