Frigid now? It’s about to get even colder

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bundle up! And just stay that way for a bit.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s across most of Central Florida early Tuesday, with wind-chill readings about 5 degrees cooler.

A freeze warning is in effect for Marion and Sumter counties until 9 a.m., as temperatures there could reach 25-30 degrees.

“Today will be one of those days in which sweaters and jackets will be needed throughout the afternoon as highs will struggle to reach the 60-degree mark in most areas,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Expect plenty of sunshine, with a strong breeze out of the north at 10-15 miles per hour.”

It will be even cooler late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

“Lows tonight will drop to their lowest values of the season,” Campos said. “Temperature readings are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s, with wind-chill readings in the 20s in some spots. We have several advisories in effect overnight."

Here's the 7 Day Forecast. The COLDEST time will be at dawn on Wednesday. Back to normal by Thursday. Stay wam. pic.twitter.com/qpuf15dD2Y — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) January 21, 2020

A wind chill advisory is in effect for for Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Sumter, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A freeze watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for inland Volusia, Marion and Lake counties, with air temperatures dipping below freezing, in the mid-20s to near 30 degrees.

“We will begin to thaw out across Central Florida by Wednesday afternoon and into the rest of the week, as highs gradually warm into the 60s and 70s,” Campos said. “The warmer weather will not last long, as another front arrives by the end of the week, dropping the highs into the 60s by the weekend.”